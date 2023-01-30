Theo-ziny Joel the director of the short film ‘Read My Body’ has been shortlisted for the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards in the Student Filmmaker Non-Fiction category, in the United States of America, USA.

The young director has been invited to the awards ceremony by Sony Electronics Inc. (Sony), which will be held at Sony Studio, Culvercity Los Angeles, USA, from February 21 to 25.

The movie, ‘Read My Body’, acquired by production companies Marshall Life Media and Zinifrica Moving Image, was shot in May 2022 in Jos and had its premiere at the Lagos Indie Film Festival, where it won the Viewers Choice Awards.

It has since won other notable awards, recognitions, honourable mentions, and official selections in festivals at home and abroad.

In Read My Body, Bala asks his father Danjuma, who is preparing for a war upon which his son’s future depends, if he can come with him. Bala, who wishes to be a warrior like his father, wants to own a machete and go to war, instead of going to school.

An audience member at an early screening of the film said: “This is a story that connects the past, present, and future.

“It provokes thoughts on the world we are in today as seen through the eyes of a little boy. This film will remain relevant because of its subject of discussion.”