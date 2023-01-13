By Abdulmumin Murala, Kano

The Kano state gubernatorial candidate of People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Salihu Tanko Yakasai has declared that the only option left for the people of Kano is to vote for the party in order to reintall the interest of the “Talakawas” (masses) in governance.

He stated this on Thursday in Kano while innaugurating an Advisory council and a Volunteers committee ahead of its planned state rally. He promised that the PRP will surely enjoy the support of the people of the second most populous state in the country when it launch its governorship campaign.

He said PRP is waxing stronger in the state as people have realized that it is the only party that has manifesto to emancipate the masses with the right candidate to do the job.

“Even as people of Kano have now realized that they will be voting for candidates and not parties as the best option to save Kano in particularly and Nigeria in general, they still see the PRP as the party to vote for as its manifesto shows it is for the talakawas.

“Wherever we go, people are pouring goodwill and promises on us to vote for the redemption party in the general election for their own redemption.

“This gives me course and confidence that by God’s grace, we shall win the elections at all levels,” he hoped.

Yakasai also commended the party members for their maximum commitments towards the success of PRP in the state.

According to him, “nobody gives money on running the affairs of the party and my candidature. We do it honestly to be succeeded and take Kano to the promised land” Yakasai said.

Yakasai, a former media aide to governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, tasked the committee members to face what he described as herculean task ahead of them and never give up until they take the party to success in 2023.