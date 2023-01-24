By Ekanpou Enewaridideke

Many may have chosen to journey to Israel

To Mecca many may have chosen to journey, all for pilgrimage.

Spiritual reconnection the oxygen of existence,for the first time I journeyed as a pilgrim to Oyanbou recently.

A maiden pilgrimage it was,taken on in January 2023.

The forest sanctuary of Oyanbou was serene,spiritually uplifting.

I spoke to Oyanbou in search of authority.

After the sought authority I journeyed into the heart of the sacred sanctuary.

A spiritual tourism it was…

No spiritual tourism can better this journey to Oyanbou on 7 January 2023.

A prodigal for many years,I renewed my reconnection with new words carrying integrity on their shoulders

Surely, Oyanbou understood.

No grasses grow on the sacred sanctuary of Oyanbou,yet the ground is always weeded without human labour

No rain ever falls on any day dedicated to Oyanbou

Even in the midst of heavy rain,no raindrops are seen dropping on the sacred forest and the forest terrace however the time of the year

The elements fear and honour Oyanbou on its sacred days…

Come as a prodigal and home as a reconnected prodigal,may our private talk come to pass in fullness as it is with the flood in its seasonal dance and journey…