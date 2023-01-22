By Obi Nwakanma

A video was sent to me very recently describing a most dreary; very disturbing example of corruption within this Buhari administration. Fellow Nigerians, please note that the Federal government of Nigeria under this President has consistently told what now might amount to laughable fibs about its incorruptibility and its transparency in the handling of public affairs.

Never mind the glaring gaps in their stories. Of course, serious critics of Mr. Buhari have always said, and maintained that under this administration, the strangest forms of corruption have taken place: from the fact that since 2015, there has been no full accounting of Nigeria’s oil revenue; a zone that has remained seriously opaque under the President who also happens to be Minister for Oil, to the fact that under this administration, there has been the most brazen, and most bizarre cases of oil theft in Nigeria, sanctioned, abetted, and carried on without doubt, from the highest levels of administration. Many who know this industry are now saying that the President of Nigeria is involved in oil theft operations, otherwise, it would never happen.

How can he not be? He is the Minister of Petroleum. He is the Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces. Without a complicity of the Intelligence Services and a Navy which clearly has been ordered to play possum, there would be no oil tanker that can steal oil and move it in or out of Nigerian territorial waters. The buck stops with President Buhari.

The National Assembly has failed to use its investigative and oversight powers to scrutinize the president, the operations of the Ministry of Petroleum. Rather the National Assembly remains in the very pockets of the administration.

Nigeria does not have an effective Parliament. What exists is a very corrupt, compromised legislature which has been a rubber stamp parliament since 2015. Worse still, by its own acts of deliberate omission and commissions, it has engaged in an elaborate cover-up of the government’s most brazen acts against Nigeria’s National interests.

As Buhari’s critics have consistently said, it would take only very routine scrutiny, and the Buhari administration’s claims of “ending corruption” in Nigeria will collapse. It is of course a laughable claim by all measures. Nigeria has had a history of corrupt administrations.

But it has reduced under Buhari’s administration since 2015, although the President’s media hacks continue to propagate false equivalents as their modus operandi to try to confuse Nigerians already aware of the miasma of corruption under this APC government.

And one evidence was circulated in this video which was in-boxed to me, in which it was shown, how contracts allegedly meant for the development of the Federal College of Education, Umunze in Anambra State, was allegedly diverted to Surulere, Lagos, current home of the Speaker of the House of Reps, Mr. Gbajabiamila, and the Works Minister, Mr. Raji Fashola. I say it is dreary business, and it is just right in your face! It is scandalous! Now, I often am a bit leery of videos circulating in the social media, but the shot sent to me seemed real and credible. It beckons further interrogation.

To start with, the background of the film demonstrates the absolute lack of care even for Federal government institutions in the South East of Nigeria. It was the compound of the Federal College of Education, Umunze, Anambra state, but it looked like a ghetto. The complainant in that video showed an almost indistinct billboard on which a project clearly earmarked for the Federal College of Education was redirected to be executed as a constituency project in Surulere, Lagos.

I did make a call to Mr. Okwudili Ezenwankwo, the Rep for Orumba North/South Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, to tell me what he knows about it. He is, incidentally, a member of the governing All Progressives Congress(APC). Mr. Ezenwankwo very forcefully denied that a project meant for FCE Umunze was diverted to Lagos. “Any institution can be used in Nigeria as executing Agency for project in any place.

Right now, I am doing a project with the earmarks for the Benin River Basin. Have they complained?” These were the words of the Legislator whom, I’m sorry to say, I woke from sleep. He also said, “right now, we are looking for the man that put up that video. When we get him, we will deal with him for assassination of character!” I think it is fair to put Mr. Ezenwankwo on notice, that no harm should come to a diligent Nigerian, doing his duties as a citizen to alert the public about what he saw as an anomaly.

Because it is all very strange indeed. Mr. Ezenwankwo’s position is, incidentally reaffirmed by HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, who said, a “document by a finance committee member in the legislature shows that in the National Assembly budgeting system, executing agencies like federal establishments are usually mandated as executing agencies of projects captured under their subhead that aren’t necessarily inside the location of the said executing agencies. … The document was furnished to HURIWA by an official from the office of the Speaker.

From the document, there are evidences that the project was executed under the subhead of Federal College of Education Umunze. The document shows institution in Lagos executed jobs in Northern states, and similarly executing federal institutions in the East executed jobs outside the location of such institutions.

It is, therefore, crucial to inform the public that the Speaker did not divert or swap projects from the South East to South West, but that the legislature has a technical template for budgeting in which executing agencies of Federal Government, most time, are allotted jobs outside of their locations.”

It is a very strange defence. Stranger still is this “technical template for budgeting” by the National Assembly. There is also the red flag that Onwubiko does not name this member of the HOR finance committee or the official inside the Speakers Office, who quite clearly is a very self-interested party in this developing story.

It sounds to me like obfuscation. So, the question remains,who are those that conspired to redirect a project meant for a Federal Government Institution in Umunze to favor the Surulere Constituency, Lagos, where two powerful party men come from? It would be a clear example of malfeasance if it is true and should not be allowed to stand.

And the question also is, how long has this corrupt ploy and obnoxious “pay-to-play” partnership been going on between a possibly corrupt legislative and executive authority? How many projects earmarked for the East has been thus diverted, and with scant consequence?

The ICPC and the EFCC must not only step in, and lift the veil on this corrupt “template of budgeting” that sounds more like skanking, but the Ethics Committee of the HOR must open its own investigation on this corruptly manipulated a budget item passed under the Federal finance law to directly benefit himself and his constituents, to the detriment of other sections of Nigeria. If this were to be the case, the larger implication would indeed be writ large.

It would mean a subversion of the Federal government, whose authority has already come under serious stress and distrust by a very large section of Nigeria, the South East, whose people have long cried out about marginalization in federally funded projects. This sense of distrust has fueled the separatist movement in that region, and puts a lot of gas in the tank of the pro-Biafra agenda. For one thing, any cursory look would see that even the limited Federal institutions existing in the Southeast have the worst design environments of all Federal projects in Nigeria.

They are ghettos. The FCE Umunze is not different. That is what riles with the video. The internal network of roads in the College Campus is non-existent and primitive. It is an eyesore, and that was the point of that video. Diverting projects meant for the Southeast furthers this distrust, not only of the Federal government, but also of the APC under Buhari.

It helps IPOB make its case. And there is this one part that is inexplicable: it ought to be the case that budget items earmarked for a specific executing agency must be executed cognate to that agency. You do not earmark something for Umunze and execute it in Lagos, otherwise it would be like robbing Peter to pay Paul. That “template” is corrupt, and does raise a gazillion questions about accountability. That’s the real issue here.