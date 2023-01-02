Afrobeats business pioneer and creative talent born David Oluwasegun Lewis Okanlawon Atkins popularly known as “Oba Hype”.

He was born in Sakaman a suburb of Dansoman, Accra and had his early education in Accra before his family relocated to his parents home country Nigeria, where he had his tertiary education at the Lagos State Polytechnic studying Marketing.

Oba hype is popular for the influence he commands as a brand in the music and entertainment industry.

Starting his career in entertainment as an independent artiste far back as 2010, Oba Hype later started website blogging in 2013 where he had the opportunity of working with now-International brands like Blaq Jerzee, Mr Eazi, Mayorkun, 2face Idibia, Slimcase and many more to build his affiliations

He got his big break hit in 2015 when he added PR and Publicity to his portfolio helping to create the identity for brands like Oxlade, Deangeloctouchstylist, Nayaeffectz, and many more

Oba hype proved to be the next big thing in Talent promotions and management n the entertainment business in Lagos by 2016 when he registered his own business Hypeafrobeatz Promotions and sooner became the brain and brand manager for TMY Media Lagos and single handedly took the media company to new heights, launching the brand to become a recognized entity by affiliating it to many celebrities and popular activity in Nigeria’s busy entertainment scene.

Oxlade’s former PR, Oba hype who was once an artiste passionate about his talent found it hard to mix doing music with doing entertainment business until he became an entertainment mogul, removing himself from being just an artiste to being a label executive, Promoter, A&R, Talent Manager and TV Producer , now he gets to put out music content when we wants and still stays relevant in the music and entertainment business as a whole

Oba hype believes young artiste should understand their calling and decipher what aspect of entertainment and music they wanted to delve into before going into it as it was a life business and it would help them in future not to end up like unsuccessful predecessors

Oba hype presently based in Accra, Ghana is still actively involved in helping talents and the entertainment business as he is affiliated to many brands in Accra such as Spacely, Gasmilla, Genna , Vanilla, Offei music, Iona Reine, BullHauz Entertainment, Samini, StoneBwoy, ShattA Wale and many more

Hypeafrobeatz Studios Ghana was founded by Oba Hype, its a media outlet for his promotional business Hypeafrobeatz Promotions, The platforms serve West Africa currently, especially Ghana and Nigeria.

Oba hype believes Africa is next to be discovered on the global front and since Afrobeats is already taking shape, it would only be a matter of time before brands n the music business like P-Diddy, Dr Dre, Michael Jackson, Jay Z, Kanye West would emanate from the continent.