By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

A community leader and his nephew were reportedly killed by terrorists in the Unguwan Mai Awo village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The terrorists who attacked the village around 3.30 am on Wednesday, also abducted 4 women including a nursing mother.

Journalists gathered that the community leader, Malam Ibrahim Abdullahi and his nephew were killed in his house by the terrorists, who moved to another location in the village and abducted the women.

A local,Mallam Idris, said the terrorists attacked the village around 3.30 am and shot sporadically to scare the villagers away when they arrived.He said two other persons in the village were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment

According to him, “the terrorists killed Malam Ibrahim Abdullahi who is a community leader and also a Chairman of Fityanul Islam First Aid group of the area and his nephew ,Zakari Yau. Four women including a nursing mother were also abducted by the terrorists from the community.”

Spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Mohammed Jalige was yet to react to the incident but said he would do so when he gets the details.