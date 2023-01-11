By Vincent Ujumadu

TENSION is mounting at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka following the murder of a 200 -level Mathematics student by yet to be identified persons, with the students threatening to embark on a protest.

According to some students of the institution, the murder of the student simply identified as Daniel, has exposed the growing insecurity in the off -campus hostels located in the Ifite area of the Anambra State capital.

While some of the students fingered cult groups as being responsible for the murder, others said it was done by armed robbers which has been menacing the area.

It was gathered that some armed men traced Daniel to an apartment of his girlfriend and following his reluctance to hand over his telephone, they shot him severally.

He was rushed to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga said the state police command is on top of the matter.

He said: “This is an unfortunate situation. I got the information from the president of the Students Union Government, SUG, and police patrol has been on in the area since then”.