•We’ll arrest perpetrators — Police

By Dayo Johnson

THE People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Ondo State, yesterday, raised the alarm over the attack of its members in Idanre Local Government Area of the state by alleged soldiers.

The party accused the lawmaker representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, Mr. Tajudeen Adefisoye, of masterminding the attack on its members and the destruction of shops where members were holding a meeting.

Adefisoye, who is the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Army, had accused some PDP youths of attacking his convoy, last Saturday, in the town, injuring his supporters.

The PDP alleged that the invasion by the alleged fake soldiers was a reprisal attack by the APC lawmaker.

PDP fingers serving APC Reps member

Reacting to the invasion, the Director of Media and Publicity of PDP, in Idanre council area, Mr Fasoranti Adeyemi, in a statement, said: “The military action started around 5:45 pm and lasted till 7:05 pm which resulted in the destruction of shops and property.

“No amount of threats and intimidations will stop Idanre/Ifedore from voting PDP candidates in February/March 2023 and from winning.”

I didn’t bring soldiers—Reps member

Reacting to the alleged invasion, the lawmaker, Mr Adefisoye, denied the allegations, saying he didn’t bring soldiers to the town.

Adefisoye said: “I didn’t bring soldiers to Idanre. It was the candidate of PDP for the House of Representatives, Festus Akingbaso, and his supporters that attacked me.

“They destroyed my cars and the windscreen of my car was pierced by a bullet.”

Perpetrators’ll be arrested —Police

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Ondo Police Command, Funmi Odunlami, said the matter was under investigation.

Odunlami said: “We quickly moved in to ensure peace in the community as investigations have started with a view to apprehending perpetrators of such a dastard act.

“This is the electioneering period. You would want to bring in someone that will represent you. There is no justification for taking anybody’s life.

“We will get to the root of the matter and ensure we get those involved arrested.”