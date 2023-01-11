Party accuses serving APC Reps member

—– Why soldiers storm ldanre – APC

—- Count me out of the attack – Reps member

— We’ll arrest perpetrators – Police vows

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ahead of the next month election, the People’s Democratic Party, in Ondo state, has raised the alarm over the attack of it’s members in ldanre council area of the state by alleged soldiers.

The party, accused the member, representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency,Tajudeen Adefisoye of masterminding the attack of it’s members and the destruction of shops where members were holding meeting.

Adefisoye, who is the the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Army, had accused the opposition PDP thugs of attacking his convoy last Saturday in the town, injuring his supporters.

The invasion by the alleged fake soldiers, according to the opposition party was a reprisal attack by the APC lawmaker who represents the constituency.

The Director, Media & Publicity of PDP, in Idanre Local Government, Mr. Fasoranti Adeyemi, has therefore, called on the Commander of 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, to investigate the men in Army uniform who attacked and destroyed shops in the town.

Adeyemi alleged in a statement that two loaded Hilux Bus with Military personnels were brought to the town.

“The military action started around 5:45pm and lasted till 7:05pm saw them destroying shops and property.

He alleged that the APC thugs began to attack the PDP members unprovoked and many people were injured in the process while their shops were destroyed.

“No amount of threats, intimidations and harass will stop Idanre/Ifedore from voting PDP Candidates in the forth coming February/March 2023 and from winning.

Adeyemi said that the crisis began to brew in the town on Saturday when supporters of the lawmaker, allegedly shot into the air while passing by the venue of the PDP meeting on their way back from the mega rally of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akure, the state capital

He alleged that when the lawmaker realised that PDP members had gone to report the matter in Police Station, he decided to change the narrative on Monday.

** Count me out, I didn’t bring soldiers- Reps member

However, reacting, the federal lawmaker, Adefisoye, denied the allegations, saying he didn’t bring soldiers to the town.

Rather, Adefisoye, alleged that it was the PDP candidate for House of Representatives, Festus Akingbaso with his supporters that attacked him.

According to him “I didn’t bring soldiers to Idanre. It was the candidate of PDP for House of Representatives, Festus Akingbaso, and his supporters that attacked me.

“They destroyed my cars and the windscreen of my car was pierced by bullet.

*** Why soldiers stormed Idanre – APC

Reacting, the Director of Media & Campaign Idanre Local Government Chapter, Adeboyeku Babatunde, said that the soldiers that stormed ldanre” did not manhandled, harras residents, only stormed Idanre community for situation assessment after the attack of the the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Army, Hon Adefisoye.

According to him”the federal lawmaker who was lucky to escape the attack, formally reported the attempt on his life to the Brigade Commander of Owena Cantonment and soldiers were dispatched to the scene for assessment.

” They ended up picking up some expelled bullets that are likely to become useful in their assignment.

Babatunde added that “Upon receipt of a formal petition from Hon. Adefisoye, the Brigade Commander authorized the despatch of a team of soldiers to Idanre for fact finding and first hand assessment of the situation.

*** Perpetrators will be arrested – Police

Contacted, the state police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, said the matter was under investigation.

Odunlami, told vanguard that” “We quickly moved in to ensure peace in the community as investigations have started with a view to apprehending perpetrators of such dastard act.

“This is electioneering period. You would want to bring in someone that will represent you. There is no justification taking anybody’s life. No election is worth it. No position is worth taking anybody’s life.

“We will get to the root of the matter and ensure we get those involved arrested.

“We have advised any political party to ensure that men of the Nigeria Police Force are notified anytime they have political programmes like campaigns and rallies.

” There is no eye-service for anybody. There is no reason for special treatment for any one.

Odunlami added that ” They are all equal under the law. The Police will not fold its hands and allow people take laws into their hands and truncate the reigning peace in the state.