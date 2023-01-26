By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has lauded Marcus Rashford’s “unstoppable” form after he scored his 10th goal since the World Cup in United’s League Cup semi-final first-leg win over Nottingham Forest.

Rashford got the host in front with an impressive solo effort, running down the left flank, before cutting inside and then finishing at the near post.

United then netted twice more through new signing Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes to take control of the tie with a 3-0 first-leg victory.

Read also: Ten Hag says Man Utd must ‘change mentality’ after Arsenal defeat

On whether Rashford is playing better than other players at United, Ten Hag said: “Other players are playing well but I am happy with Marcus. His performance and his development since the start of the season is growing and he keeps doing that. We have to – and, of course, he is responsible for this too – keep that process going.

“In this mood and this spirit, I think he is unstoppable. Then it is about the team getting in the right positions.

“In possession we have a plan. But it is also about intuition and the creativity of the individuals like Rashford to create chances.

“When you have players like Rashford, like Bruno, like Antony, like [Anthony] Martial, and like Christian Eriksen, don’t forget him, [who can] be creative in the final third and do something unexpected, some crazy stuff, it also gives the team some fantasy and adventure.”

Rashford was taken off in the 57th minute of the match but Ten Hag played down any injury concerns.

“We have many games, Marcus did his job, scored another goal, we were winning, in a good position and [Alejandro] Garnacho is really hungry to play games, play minutes and also to come into the team,” he told Sky Sports.

“Yeah, we have to play one (more) game. We have to do the same, prepare and make a good plan. The players have to be focused.”