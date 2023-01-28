By Nnamdi Ojiego

As the world continues to change and evolve, technology has come to play an increasingly important role in shaping and improving lives.

It is against this background that Godwin Omage, a Techprenuer and CEO of Eki Digital Multimedia company, has developed a self-order technology to enhance interaction and transaction for the hospitality and quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector in Nigeria.

According to Omage, his technology-driven initiative would not only provide seamless options for the ordering process for hospitality ventures and restaurants but also has the potential to positively impact society and the economy.

“The self-order technology not only increases efficiency and revenue for businesses but also offers a convenient and personalized experience for customers. Additionally, it has the potential to create jobs in the technology and hospitality industries and drive economic growth”, Omage noted.

The techprenuer, who is passionate about empowering and challenging youths to rise and take their rightful place, added that he was driven by the desire to save souls by creating jobs and thus, “the self-ordering app is not only a game-changer for the hospitality and QSR industries, but also for other industries that are seeking ways to improve efficiency and customer experience.”

Giving further insights on the functionality of the app, Omage said: “The self-order technology is a perfect example of how innovation and progress can make a positive impact on society and the economy. It exemplifies the power of technology to drive growth and create opportunities for businesses and individuals. Aside from its potential economic benefits, Eki Digital’s self-order technology is also strong on social benefits, by providing more accessibility and convenience for customers, particularly those with disabilities or language barriers”.

According to him, the self-service platform, which allows consumers to place their orders independently, can help to empower those who may have been previously excluded from traditional ordering methods.

He added that the self-order technology also promotes environmental sustainability by reducing the use of paper menus and cutting down on food waste as well as helping to increase safety by reducing the need for human interaction, thus helping to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.