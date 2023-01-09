.

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Tanker drivers in Rivers State have staged a protest following the alleged killing of their member by security personnel attached to a government task force team in the area.

The enraged truck drivers used their vehicles yesterday to block the Emohua axis of the East-West road in protest.

It was gathered that the murdered driver, whose name could not be obtained, was stopped by the task force team allegedly constituted by Emohua local government authority before the disagreement started.

It was gathered that argument ensued between the driver and the task force and that one of the security men working with the team allegedly shot the driver.

However, driver, Alex Igbani-Owhor, who confirmed the incident said the aggrieved truck and tanker drivers used their vehicles to block the two sides of the road within Ogbakiri junction to C4I along the road, not given access to other vehicles going and coming in Port Harcourt.

Igbani-Owhor said the truck and tanker drivers who were claiming to have lost their colleague in the hands of the task force had threatened to remain on their road till their colleague is revived or those responsible for his alleged death are brought to book.

Igbani-Owhor said the situation has left road users stranded as they cannot proceed on their journey, calling on relevant authorities to urgently intervene in the matter.

Meantime, when contacted at press time, the spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, quickly exonerated police of the killing.