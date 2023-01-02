By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has said at a campaign rally in the Silame local Government area that, it’s the responsibility of the federal government to provide maximum security to Sokoto state and all other parts of the country.

The Governor who was speaking at a campaign rally in the Silame local Government area said Sokoto state has over the years suffered much in the hands of Bandits and criminal gangs terrorizing the state, with little or not much Support from the federal government.

Tambuwal who is also the Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presidential Campaign Council, further said PDP Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will tackle the problems of insecurity if elected as president in come 2023 February general elections.

He said Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is the answer to issues of insecurity, banditry in the north, and Kidnapping and killings in the south-south and southeast if elected president.

Tambuwal expressed optimism that if Atiku Abubakar emerged as the next president of Nigeria, he will consider the reopening of the nation’s closed borders by APC under President Muhammadu Buhari’s APC-led government.

” Atiku will

take proper measures against smuggling and address the challenges of insecurity as well as provide Nigerians with basic necessities of life.” Says Tambuwal.

He expressed sympathy for the people of Silame one of the local government areas hits by Banditry and Kidnapping for Ransome in the past.

“Sokoto state is bedeviled by the activities of insurgency, in many local government areas, ” we shall do everything within our powers to protect lives and property,” Tambuwal added.

The Deputy Governor who is also the Sokoto North Senatorial candidate of the party, Mannir Dan’iya called on the people of the state to reciprocate the gesture by voting for PDP, adding that many developmental projects had been planned for Silame LGA this year’s budget.

The Gubernatorial candidate, Malam Sa’idu Umar Ubandoma pledged to provide purposeful Leadership if given the mandate to lead the state, adding that he would also improve the economic base of the entire local government areas of the state.

The Director General of Sokoto Campaign Management Council, Yusuf Suleiman noted that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is the best party that would solve and serve the people from present situations.

He, therefore, called on the people of the area to elect continuity in governance by casting their votes for the party in the forthcoming general elections.