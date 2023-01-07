By Biodun Busari

Taliban government has vowed that Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry will appear before the International Court over his confession of killing 25 Afghan soldiers.

Khalid Zadran, the Taliban’s police spokesman made this statement in Kabul, the Afghanistan capital on Friday.

According to The Telegraph, Zadran reacted to Prince Harry’s revelation that he killed 25 Taliban fighters when he was an Apache helicopter pilot during the war.

In his forthcoming memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex detailed how he flew on six missions during his second tour in Afghanistan in 2012 and killed 25 Taliban.

Reacting, the Taliban official said, “Prince Harry will always be remembered in Helmand – Afghans will never forget the killing of their innocent countrymen.”

“The perpetrators of such crimes will one day be brought to the international court and criminals like Harry who proudly confess their crimes will be brought to the court table in front of the international community.”

Zadran added that Prince Harry’s description of those he had killed as “chess pieces” and that he was “neither proud nor ashamed” of his actions, was “cruel”, “barbaric” and that such actions had legitimised the Taliban’s deadly insurgency against NATO troops in Afghanistan.

“Occupying forces in Afghanistan used to start operations under nightfall on our villages. Prince Harry was involved in this and he has taken the lives of dozens of defenseless Afghans,” said Zadran.

“The cruel and barbaric actions of Harry and others aroused the Afghan population and led to an armed uprising against them. We call this kind of uprising holy jihad,” he added.