By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva has lauded the military for their role in the fight against oil theft

The Minister spoke in Warri, Delta state, Thursday, saying he was impressed so far.

Assuring that his Ministry will continue to support the effort of the military in line with the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari on the crusade against oil theft.

The Minister visited the Effurun barracks and the Nigerian Navy ship, in the company of the Chief of the Naval Staff, CNS, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabo.

Also with the Minister in Warri was the Group Managing Director, of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Malam Mele Kyari

The Minister said he was in the area to salute the effort of the military in the crusade.

“The significant progress in the fight against crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region has been due to the proactive measures of officers and men of the Nigerian Armed forces.”

Sylva called for greater synergy between security and his ministry in the fight against oil theft

On his part the Chief of Defence Staff General Irabo also lauded the effort of men on ground, adding that they should continue to sustain the war against illegal bunkering and related maritime crime.

Others who also spoke commended the military men, stressing that they should sustain the tempo.