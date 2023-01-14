By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army has ordered the remnants of the Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists still in their hideouts waging war against the country in the North-East to surrender and lay down their arms like the over 83,000 of their members and families that had surrendered to troops in Born or face the fire power of the Armed Forces and blame themselves.

The Theatre Commander Operation Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen Christopher Musa gave the order on Saturday during the Nigerian Army Social Activities 2022 held on Saturday at the Maimalari Cantonment ground in Maiduguri, the Borno State Capital.

Maj. Gen Musa said though the year 2022 was marred with challenges, the North-East region recorded unprecedented peace through the gallantry efforts of the Nigerian Military in decimating the terrorists.

He added that the massive number of terrorists who have surrendered is as a result of the kinetic and non kinetic approach adopted by the Nigerian military in executing the war.

” Historically, the Nigerian Army Social Activities 2022, otherwise known as West African Social Activities is an annual social event of the Allied Forces during the Second World War, now inherited by the Nigerian Army.

” The event offers officers, men and families of the military an opportunity to interact and socialise in a relaxed atmosphere at the end of every year, thereby enhancing social interactions across the ranks. This year’s event which took place at Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, was organised by the Operation Hadin Kai Theatre Command and Headquarters of 7 Division of the Nigerian Army.

” Part of the event was to showcase variety of cultural wares and items, among others, ultimately to forge cultural exchanges and understanding,” the theatre Commander said.

Highlight of the occasion was display of cultural dances by the various cultural groups in the cantonment community and tug of war between female soldiers of 212 Tank Batallion and 33 Artillery Regimentwhich was won by the 212 %ask battalion female soldiers.

Souvenirs were presented to various deserving dignitaries by the theatre Commander Operation Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen Christopher Musa and the General Officer Commanding ( GOC ) 7 division, Maj. Gen Waidi Shaibu who in his remarks appreciated everyone who graced the occasion.