By Efosa Taiwo

Riyad Mahrez came off the bench to fire Manchester City to a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The win was crucial for the Citizens as they consequently reduced the deficit to Premier League leaders Arsenal back to five points.

City, held to a draw by Everton on New Year’s Eve, were facing more frustration against an injury-hit yet enterprising Chelsea side at Stamford Bridge.

But less than three minutes after coming on as substitutes with an hour gone, Jack Grealish set up Mahrez for the winner which keeps Arsenal within reach.

The loss meant another defeat on Chelsea, still largely underwhelming under Graham Potter, but who gave City chunk of problems, particularly in the first half.

The defeat, however, thrusted the London side to 10th on the table as their hope for a top-four finish keeps getting dimmer with every game.