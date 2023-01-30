By Biodun Busari

About 20 worshippers have been killed in the suicide bombing at a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar, Pakistan on early Monday morning.

Also, the Pakistani police said no fewer than 96 worshippers in the mosque were severely wounded, according to AA news.

Saddique Khan, a senior police official in Peshawar who gave the latest casualty tolls, said no one has immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Meanwhile, the authorities have blamed the Pakistani Taliban who has executed similar suicide attacks in the past.

The bomber struck inside the mosque, where some 150 people were praying on Monday morning, according to police officials and witnesses.

The bomber detonated his suicide vest as worshipers — including many policemen from nearby police offices — were praying inside.

According to the report, the impact of the explosion collapsed the roof of the mosque, which caved in and injured many, according to Zafar Khan, a local police officer.

A survivor, 38-year-old police officer Meena Gul, said he was inside the mosque when the bomb went off.

He said he does not know how he survived unhurt. He also said he could hear cries and screams after the bomb exploded.