By Chioma Obinna

SUCCOR smiled on residents of Ikeja communities in Lagos as the SDP candidate for the House of Assembly in Ikeja Constituency 1, Mr Olakunle Kosile built and commissioned two boreholes to intensify public access to potable water, 30 years after.

Kosile who pledged his readiness for selfless service at the inauguration of the borehole systems said,”I came through the community, Johnson and Onilekere, a few months ago and realised that it’s an eyesore. The people told me one of their major problems travelling a long distance to access water.

“It just shows how ineffective our representation within this area has been over the years. Despite being close to the airport, minimal infrastructural development is not in place”.

Through his OK Movement initiative, Kosile who donated the boreholes saidit is not just about playing politics and that beyond this, the pln was to keep empowering the local communities”.

In his words, “The OK Movement isn’t a political platform. We are working on how to empower and improve our local communities. First, we have created the OK Job Centre where people in the community have their resumés and talents. Then we create visibility for them on a bigger scale.”

He outlined his meeting with some medical doctors and nurses for an extra three hours of free services for the residents.

“We want to serve the people, network the entire area and bring synergy to them,” he emphasised.

According to a resident, Mr Sylvester Njemanze, “Life has been difficult without potable water. Mr Kunle just came here and put up a borehole for us just like that. We believe that when he gets there, he will do more.”

Further he narrated how all the water facilities were destroyed over 30 years ago when the Oshodi/Ikeja express road was being constructed.

“We were left with no water since then,” he bemoaned. Njemanze appealed for help for the youth in the community who he said were talented and seeking a place to for recreation and sportinf activities.

“We have talented guys who make furniture. They struggle to sell their goods. But if we see someone who can speak for the people then it will be okay.”

On his part, the Youth President of Opebi, expressed enthusiasm as he looks forward to Mr Kunle replicating the same borehole systems at Opebi. “We also need at least two borehole systems in our community.”