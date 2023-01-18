Governor Abiodun appreciates young Miss Odutola

…as Ogun governor commissions new road

Students of De-Dames College in Kemta, Odede Local Government Area of Ogun State have pleaded with their parents and other residents of the state to vote and give massive support to the second term aspiration of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The students, led by a JSS2 female pupil, Olayemi Odutola, made the plea on behalf of other students in the state, on Wednesday, during the commissioning of Kemta-Somorin Road, which leads to their school premises.

Asking their parents and all other people in Ogun State to vote massively for Prince Dapo Abiodun, the students hinged their call on what they described as the excellent performance of the governor.

Young Miss Odutola, while speaking on behalf of others, thanked the governor and prayed for his return to the exalted office for a second term.

She said: “We say a very big thank your sir, for the magnificent road in our axis. It will afford easy and smooth access to our school.

“It will also reduce the cost of repairs that our parents spend on their vehicles.

“We also thank you for valuable peaceful-existence and massive development in the state, for it has opened door for investment

“There is an adage that says ‘seeing is believing’.

“We have seen remarkable improvement in infrastructure and in other aspects in this state. In view of this, we hereby appeal to our parents and the good people of Ogun State to please support massively and vote Governor Dapo Abiodun”, she said.

The governor had on Wednesday continued his campaign for second term with the inauguration of the five kilometres Somorin-Kemta-Idi-Aba road in Odeda Local Government Area of the State.

Speaking at Kemta, one of the venues of the campaign rallies, the governor noted that the huge infrastructural gap inherited by his administration informed the adoption of a strategic approach that would ensure that every part of the state benefits from one project or the other.

He said Kemta, apart from benefiting from the road, also has the first housing estate built by his administration sited in the axis, saying with these projects, the area would witness an upsurge in commercial activities.

Gov. Abiodun who regarded Odeda LG as one of the important local government areas in the state, said the council has two road projects just as almost all the projects executed are people-oriented and are in line with the I.S.E.Y.A agenda of his government.

“We’ve demonstrated that we are a promise-keeping administration, we have a road project, at least one in every local government, but this local government has two.

“We have the Gbonagun-FAJOL Road which is about seven kilometers and we have this road, and that is just a clear example that if we make these promises and we have come to commission these roads, then you can expect that we will continue in the same vein and keep our promises.

“I want to plead with you that if you are happy with what you are seeing, please endeavour to go out and collect your PVCs, because it is through your PVCs that you will vote for a continuity of the good works of this administration that you voted in 2019 and that you will vote again in 2023”, he stated.

While commending the traditional rulers in Odeda LG for maintaining peace in their domains, the governor promised that his administration would not stop until all access roads are put in good condition, calling on the people to vote for him to continue his good works.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Akin Adesanya, said the road is one of the various projects executed across the state, adding that the 5.1km road, provided with adequate drainage system, would solve the perennial flooding that had affected the area for long.

The Olu of Kemta, Oba Okikiola Tejuosho, said the bad condition of the road affected the economic activities of the people as many man hours were lost in the process of maneuvering the bad potions that littered the road, adding that more than 40 communities are also benefiting from the road.

At Bode Olude, the governor announced that the Elega-Bode Olude road would be constructed within a week, while a transformer and borehole would also be constructed to provide potable water to the people of the area.

“When I was coming here this morning, I see that your road is very bad and I was told that you don’t have water. I have directed that a brand new electric transformer be brought here immediately. You will get the transformer today.

“Also, within one week, we will start the construction of the Elega-Bode Olude road. Apart from that, we are going to sink a borehole that would serve this area with potable water. Please keep supporting us to do more for you,” the governor submitted.