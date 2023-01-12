By Sola Ogundipe

The Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, has said that only a strong regulatory system would guarantee and accelerate the development, approval, and access to safe and effective quality therapeutic medicines and vaccines in the low, medium income countries, LMICs, of the world.

Adeyeye, who spoke as a panelist at the hybrid University of California San Francisco UCSF)-Stanford Centre of Excellence in Regulatory Science and Innovation, (UCSF-Stanford CERSI) summit, held in the US, admonished nations on the premise of strengthening of regulatory system in compliance with the World Health Assembly Resolution 67.20 of 2014 towards building the capacity of member states with the ultimate goal to have access to quality medicines in the LMICs.



Adeyeye remarked that that testing is sacrosanct in LMICs, unlike the FDA where products are not tested because the system works. She argued that in the LMICs, testing has to be conducted because of propensity for substandard falsified medicines.



”I took over as DG NAFDAC in November 2017. Right from the beginning my experience in the US in terms of Quality Management System was brought to bear. We committed to Global Benchmarking using Quality Management System as a baseline”.

She emphasised the importance of reliance for different regulatory agencies in the world, noting that reliance represents a smarter way of regulating medical products through collaboration, shared knowledge, experience, and resources.



The Reliance is among the different functions such as regulatory inspection, lab testing, clinical trials, market authorization, pharmacovigilance, market control and licensing establishment.



Further, she explained that there is a lot of reliance within different functions and there has to be a reliance between agencies, adding that agencies have to collaborate, identify weak links and leverage on the experience of others, to mentor other MNRAs.



“Reliance promotes good regulatory practices which is the focus. It helps bring trust amongst NRAs and allow NRAs to seize the opportunity to strengthen themselves.

” It’s extremely important to strengthen the regulatory system. There cannot be local manufacturing without a strong regulatory system. As far as NAFDAC is concerned we use a lot of tools to ensure that our products are more affordable and are of high quality using different GMP inspection”.



She disclosed that the Agency employs detection devices to get rid of infiltrations in the supply chain.

”We use enforcement. We work with Interpol, The FBI and of course, we use vigilance within the country and outside the country. NAFDAC is now known for using traceability Track and Trace GS1 to monitor falsified medicines. We used that for vaccines during the Pandemic”.



She opined that clinical trials could be optimized to make medicines and vaccines affordable and affordable to the low, medium income countries.



The event was UCSF-Stanford Center of Excellence in Regulatory Science and Innovation (UCSF-Stanford CERSI) fourth annual Innovations in Regulatory Science Summit, a gathering of leaders in the academia, industry, and regulatory sectors to discuss the role of regulatory science in medical product development.