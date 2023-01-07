..As Covenant University graduates 1,924

By Adesina Wahab

The Chancellor, who is also the Chairman, Board of Regents of Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, Bishop Dr David Oyedepo, has counselled rich parents to stop spoon feeding their children and allow them develop the sense of responsibility which would guarantee a bright future for them.

He gave the admonition at the weekend during the 17th convocation ceremony of the institution tagged “17th Release of Eagles 2022.”



According to him, whoever fails to develop a sense of responsibility would end up being a liability.

Addressing the graduands and their parents, Oyedepo said,

*Responsibility is one of our core values here at Covenant University. If you don’t take responsibility now, you become a liability in the future. Everyone is responsible for the outcome of his life.

You don’t arrive at a future you did not prepare for.

“You also don’t go forward by sitting down but by taking steps. Nothing keeps a man on his toes than a sense of responsibility.

Responsibility is also not a gift. It is a choice. Make a choice today and you will smile tomorrow.”

Oyedepo also faulted the action of some parents who would want to help their children do everything without those children learning and doing things on their own.

He noted that no matter how hard some people try, some accomplishments can never be transfered to their wards or children.



“That you are an Emeritus Professor now cannot be transfered to your child of you die. A study done some years ago in the United States showed that 80 percent of the children of the rich don’t succeed because they never imbibed the sense of responsibility and doing things on their own,” he stated.



The Chancellor also disclosed that the university would soon start programmes in medicine and law, as preparations were being finalised with the National Universities Commission, NUC.

The Pro-Chancellor, Bishop David Abioye, told the graduands to be courageous to face the challenges of life.



He opined that some people would discover their dreams, but lack the courage to actualise them.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abiodun Adebayo, said out of the 1,677 who bagged first degree in various fields, 206 came out with first class degree.



He added that of the 257 who bagged postgraduate degrees, 77 got the Doctor of Philosophy degree, the highest number since the school was set up.



The Overall Best Ph.D student was Kehinde Busola Elizabeth, while the Overall Best Master degree student was Vershima Denen Ashiekaa.