By Ada Osadebe

Over 8000 people have called for the disqualification of Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, professionally known as Brymo from the 8th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) over his contentious remarks about the Igbo community.

According to the petition, not receiving the honor will send the musician a clear message considering his recent derogatory statements against the Igbo people.

A Nigerian named Charles Ogundele took it upon himself to start the petition against the alternative musician.

In order to ensure that the artist is disqualified from winning the 2023 All Africa Music Award, he urged Nigerians to join the petition (AFRIMA).

The petition, initiated by Charles reads, “Brymo recently put up a series of hateful messages on Twitter toward the Igbo tribe of Nigeria, going as far as retweeting a tweet which said that all Igbos are senseless.

“Some Nigerians signed the petition to prevent the musician from receiving the award after Brymo was nominated by AFRIMA for “Song Writer of the Year” last year.

“In one of his tweets, he wrote ‘fck omo Igbo’, which translates to ‘fck the Igbo people.

“His actions are ones which spark disunity and hatred in the multicultural nation that Nigeria is.

“Preventing him from winning the All Africa Music Award would send a strong message to him, and people like him, that he can’t get away with such blatant ethnic bigotry.”