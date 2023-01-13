By Ogalah Ibrahim

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sen. Yakubu Lado Danmarke along with the Senator representing Daura, Katsina North, Baba Ahmed Kaita on Friday called on Governor Aminu Bello Masari to desist from using public funds to campaign for candidates of the All Progressives Congress.

The duo who claimed that they have been reliably informed of the move by the Masari led government said if the Katsina Governor failed to hid to their call, they will ensure that they bring him to justice by the time they take over the mantle of leadership in the state.

Both Lado and Kaita gave the warning note in their separate speech while addressing the crowd of supporters that turned out to welcome the Atiku/Lado Campaign train to Daura Emirate.

Speaking in Hausa, Baba Kaita said: “I have something to say and I need you all to listen to me and take what I am going to say to the world. The Katsina State Government under the leadership of Aminu Bello Masari have concluded plans to use public fund to the tune of over N1.1 billion to campaign for candidates of the All Progressives Congress APC.

“They have earmarked N100 million each to be disbursed to each of the Local Government bedeviled by insecurity. The Chairmen of the designated local government will in turn return the money to be used to campaign for the APC governorship candidate, Dikko Radda.”

Baba Kaita further alleged that “the state government has also concluded plans to disburse another round of N60 million each to the local governments out of which N40 million will be returned by each of them to fund Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential campaign when he comes to Katsina.

“As I am talking to you, we have been reliably informed that the the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari has already signed one of these shady deals on Wednesday.

“Unperturbed by the sufferings they have put us into, they have again embarked another wicked scheme to further compound our woes.

“Some people have approached us to leave the Governor (Masari) alone and focus on the candidate. “But why should we when all the cruelty meted to us is in conjunction with him.

“Whatever they do, we are watching them closely. We know this government and all her secrets, I tell you.”

The Daura Senator also used the opportunity to appeal to the people of Daura Emirate to run away from self-centered politicians.

“When election draw nearer like this, politicians who only know themselves and their families will start approaching you with little token in order to dictate to you whom you should vote for. This time around we have to say no this kind of politicians. Let them show you how they have helped our people from the Daura Emirate to deserve our listening ears. If you don’t and allow them to shortchange us, the implication is that we won’t be in the right position to continue with the good works which we have initiated for you.” Baba Kaita said.

Efforts to elicit a reaction from the state government and the Katsina APC campaign Director General, Ahmed Dangiwa on the allegation did not yield any result as they could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.