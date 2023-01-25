By Peter Egwuatu

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, CIS, has listed five key fiscal and monetary policy measures that would drive the Nigeria’s economy to its expected growth rate in 2023.

The President of CIS, Mr Oluwole Adeosun, while reviewing the performance of the Institute and forecast for the economy in 2023 said: “The economy in 2022 was very resilient despite the harsh global and internal environment, but we foresee this year to be better than the previous year. We are optimistic on Nigeria’s economic growth in 2023.”

Speaking at a separate time during the conversation organized by CIS on “ The Nigerian Economic Review of 2022 and Outlook for 2023”, two prominent stockbrokers, Professor Uche Uwaleke, President of Association of Capital Market Academics and Mr Ayo Ebo, Chairman, Research and Technical Committee of CIS, assured the investing public that the economy had strong potential to bounce back this year.

They, however, urged whoever emerges the Nigerian President after this year’s election to address structural issues that militate against the country’s economic development.

“Contrary to projections in several quarters, government’s fiscal position is likely to improve in 2023 on account of the following: Improvement in crude oil revenue from increase in crude oil production, assuming crude oil price does not disappoint and incidence of oil theft continues to go down. Savings from fuel subsidy removal will increase in government revenue. Implementation of Finance Act 2022 and unification of exchange rates will boost economic growth and development”, says Uwaleke.

Corroborating him, Ebo stated that expected higher crude oil would increase government revenue in the year.

“Goods account balance is expected to recover in 2022 due to higher crude oil prices. In 2023, the goods account is expected to benefit from reduced forex outflow on petroleum motor spirit ( PMS )

Importation, following the coming onstream of Dangote’s refinery and promotion of non-oil export. Increase spread of working-class Nigerians in the diaspora is expected to continue supporting the strong performance of the transfers account, especially, the remittance component. Political stability post-2022 and more market-oriented policies of the new administration are expected to drive a steady recovery in portfolio inflows over the medium term. An optimal growth rate for Nigeria is between. 5% and 7 % per annum” Ebo said.

Speaking on “The CIS Scorecard” Adeosun, also explained that the Nigerian economy would experience growth during the year, listed many achievements of the Institute in the review period and stated that the Institute shall pursue its advocacy roles with renewed vigour”.