Ensuring host communities remain crucial to the success of its organization, the management of Sterling Petrochemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. (SPFL) supported seven communities drawn from the Eastern Obolo and Ikot Abasi Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom State during the last Yuletide season.

SPFL is at forefront of prioritizing and meeting the needs of the host communities while nurturing and maintaining such relationships which it believes its integral for the continued growth and success of any organization,

At the event held at the Civil Service Auditorium, Uyo, over two thousand 50kg and 25kg bags of rice were gifted to the communities alongside other Christmas items.

A cheque was presented to the Paramount Ruler on behalf of the communities. The benefiting communities are Okoroinyong, Amazaba, Ikonta, Iwofe, Obianga, Egwenwe and Emere-Oke Kingdom.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Capt. Iniobong Ekong expressed gratitude to the management of SPFL for their kind gesture and constant support by making the day a reality.

Responding on behalf of the communities, Prof. Gamaliel Harry appreciated the efforts of the SPFL management and the Akwa Ibom State Government for the support; stating that the occasion represented a significant change for the host communities.

The management of SPFL in its response applauded the communities and the Akwa Ibom State Government for the assistance they have rendered to the company, especially in the areas of security and development.

Sterling Petrochemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. is fully committed to uplifting its communities through community development and sustainable livelihood programs.