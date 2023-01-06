By Ada Osadebe

Afropop musician Olatunji Oladotun Alade, popularly known as Dotman, has received feedback from netizens in response to recent divorce rumors involving him and his wife, Maidson.

Dotun went live on his Instagram page on Thursday and was seen in a heated argument with his wife.

In the video that has gone viral, the singer mentioned that he had asked for a divorce but she hadn’t been forthcoming with the process.

He announced that she is carrying their third child while accusing her of trying to flee with their two children.

However, Blessing CEO a relationship expert and netizen have shared different views and questions as to what has become a social media case.

officialbblessingceo said, “We are still minding our business, divorce never even start, this is just the beginning.

lifeofbukolaa said, “Please Nigerian women mind your business 🤲🏾 since they said the other women are better.

hails_realty said, “Just stay single if you are not ready to deal with someone for life for better for worse.

cherish_pweetyy said, “But why are some people obsessed with putting their issues online? Na wa o.

temilolasobola said, “So you guys had a quarrel in the house and you went live to prove what exactly.

don.khuemen said, “You use woman get papers now you wan dey rush am with divorce.. nice one.

som_miles said, “E be like normal relationship last more than marriages now . This is what happens when you plan wedding instead of marriage…

“Well, you do not have to get married because you are in love with someone. You have to be in love with marriage itself, if you are going to get married.