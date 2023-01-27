By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, is set to receive the ‘2022 Investor of the Year Award’ at the highly-coveted The Sun Awards.

The Sun Publishing Limited, organisers of the event, disclosed in a letter that Uzochukwu would receive the award at a ceremony to be held in Lagos on Saturday, January 28, 2022.

According to the organizer, Uzochukwu’s award is on the heels of recognition on the fast rising entrepreneur’s transformational and inspiring leadership in business.

Profoundly described as Africa’s unbridled excellent model, Dr. Uzochukwu has become a model to other African investors.

The Stanel boss will stand tall among other Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in professional excellence and service to humanity on Saturday to receive his category of award.

Uzochukwu who is multiple award-winning job creator and economy booster currently serves as Board member of Igbinedion University, Okada; member of the UNIZIK Business School Board of Directors, among others.

He has also served as Guest Speaker and Panelist at both local and international functions. The most recent were at the CEO summit at Liberty University, Virginia, United States of America and Igbinedion University, Okada Nigeria.