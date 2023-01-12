By Godwin Oritse

Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has said that international collaboration to attain standardized digitalization is essential for maritime administrations across the world.

He also in a statement stated that all stakeholders in the maritime sector should effectively communicate in line with provisions of the International Maritime Organization IMO, and the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities, IALA.

According to the statement, Jamoh, while speaking at the launch of Denmark’s first commercial satellite, Sternula-1, in Aalborg, Denmark, noted that NIMASA is participating in the testing stage of an international satellite system that would improve communication channels for vessels at sea as part of the current management’s quest to ensure adoption of global best practices in the Nigerian maritime sector.

He noted that the IMO set the requirements for the e-Navigation strategy implementation plan while, IALA develops the technical solutions such as Automatic Identification System, AIS as part of measures to ease and promote digital communication in the Maritime Industry.