By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

A Non-Profit Organisation, NGO, Female in WASH, FEMinWASH, on Thursday, called on the Federal Government, FG, to as a matter of urgency include women across Nigeria in water supplies, as part of ways to facilitate the process of sustainable water development in the country.

The Chairperson, FEMinWASH, Dr. Boluwaji Onabolu made this call at a press briefing to present and discuss findings of a study by the WASHMATA Initiative/Bank of Industry and Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, RUWASSA, on sustainability of water supply, in Abuja.

Onabolu explained that the poor sustainability of water supplies and non-involvement of women in WASH have formed part of the reasons why the Federal Government had not made remarkable progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

She disclosed that with the deployment of a comprehensive national strategy for Village Level Operation and Maintenance, VLOM, by the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, only 13 of the 36 states have begun utilization of the strategy.

She explained that the foregoing informed the reason for the study in 2022, therefore, praying the Federal Government to begin involvement of women in water supplies, saying that the percentage of non-functionality of water supplies was two times higher when women were absent in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Committees, WASHCOMs.

She advised that “in terms of value for money, whether hand pump, motorized it undifferentiated by type, it was cheaper to rehabilitate if the proposed water points meet the suitability criteria for rehabilitation.”

Among other things, she said implementation of the VLOM components in water services across Nigeria, if neglected, may have a negative impact on sustainability of water supplies.

According to her, the findings on the ground in this study indicate that women are marginalized with a negative impact on the sustainability of water supplies.

“The call is for stakeholders UNICEF, World Bank, WaterAid to partner with gender-focused organisations such as the Network of Female Professionals and member organisations to ensure that the strategies translate into the much-needed change on the ground for women and their children.

“That in light of the projected estimate of financial loss to the sector with the non-involvement of women and resultant poor sustainability, the Network of Female Professionals in WASH should be supported to partner with the Project Team of WASHMATA initiatives, to take a preventive management approach to assess the SURWASH and other major programs with a gender equity lens to ensure sustainability and prevent wastage of resources.

“The study found evidence from the WASHMATA/Bank of Industry/FCT RUWASSA Study that the non-integration of the VLOM components in the water services delivery model has a negative impact on sustainability of water supplies with an attendant financial cost.

“The study findings provide an arithmetic model, for the sector to estimate the losses from poor sustainability for every 100 water points, undifferentiated by type or categorized into motorized handpumps. The study findings of 65% non-functionality indicated that for every 100 boreholes provided, the projected loss is $517,524 (undifferentiated by type); $478,950 (motorized boreholes), and $38,574 (hand pump boreholes).

“In terms of value for money, whether handpump, motorized or undifferentiated by type, it was cheaper to rehabilitate if the proposed water points meet the suitability criteria for rehabilitation. There was an 86.7%, 97.6% and 96.9% decrease in costs for handpumps, motorized and categorised by type respectively; when the cost for replacement with new and rehabilitation were compared.”

She, however, charged the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to strengthen its VLOM advocacy brief from the findings of the study to support the effort of other stakeholders which would influence the onward reduction of waste of financial resources and expand access to water supplies in a cost-effective manner.

On his part, the Executive Director, Rural Water Supply & Sanitation Agency, RUWASSA, Dr Mohammed Dan- Hassan, while reiterating the importance of WASH in society, stated that findings by WASHMATA would go a long way in informing the decisions of all authorities concerned.

His words: “The idea is to bring about positive change in water sanitation, and hygiene in our communities. The NGO has sourced funds from development partners, and their first assignment was to tackle these WASH challenges in these communities in FCT, despite the fact that some areas had security challenges and then started from some other areas.

“As we all know WASH is very critical, even as we take it for granted if you look at all the indices, national and local, once we take care of WASH even when you look at the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, once we take care of that WASH it is like a chain reaction. It is going to have a positive impact on all the other SDGs.”