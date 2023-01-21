By Biodun Busari

The co-founder of Stagecoach Dame Ann Gloag, her husband and other two other members of her family have been charged with human trafficking offences.

Gloag, one of Scotland’s richest women was charged after a police interview on Thursday, according to Sky News.

According to reports, the 80-year-old was charged alongside her 72-year-old husband David McCleary, her daughter-in-law Sarah Gloag, 47, and son-in-law Paul McNeil.

They were all interrogated by detectives but they denied the allegations of human trafficking and immigration offences levelled against them.

The spokesperson said Gloag “strongly disputes the malicious allegations that have been made against her, her foundation and members of her family, and will vigorously defend herself and the work of her foundation to protect her legacy and continue her work helping thousands of people in the UK and abroad every year.”

Gloag co-founded the Stagecoach bus company in 1980 with her brother Brian Souter and was made a dame in 2019 for her business and charity work.

The company is the UK’s biggest bus and coach operator and is now managed by DWS Infrastructure.