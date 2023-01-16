By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has asked security agencies in the country to arrest his arch-rival, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over what he described as #AtikuGate.

He cited a video clip made by one Michael Achimugu, said to be a former aide of the PDP standard bearer.

Tinubu said Atiku as vice president between 1999 and 2007 colluded with his then boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo, to mismanage the “Special Purpose Vehicles” SPVs.

Noting that Atiku does not enjoy immunity simply because he is a presidential candidate, the APC candidate asked the former vice president to apologise and renounce his ambition.

Details later…