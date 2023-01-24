By Dickson Omobola

It was a celebration galore as the Chinese community in Lagos celebrated the Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival.

The New Year festivities are meant to bring luck and prosperity.

The colourful event, held at the Oriental hotel in Lekki, Lagos afforded the Chinese community the to showcase their hospitality.

Prior to the commencement of the event, there was a food exhibition, where guests and Chinese Nationals were treated to delicious food and cuisine.

The fireworks display was used to usher in the Year of the Rabbit.

In his opening remarks, the Consular General of the Consulate of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Chu Maoming, welcomed guests and Chinese Nationals to the New Year celebration.

According to Maoming, in the Chinese calendar, 2023 has been declared the year of the Jade Rabbit which “symbolises prosperity.”

Speaking on the coronavirus pandemic, he said the post-COVID era will improve between China and the rest of the world.

In an address, a member of the House of Representatives, who is also the chairman, of the House Committee on Trade, Dr Dolapo Badru hailed the Chinese community for contributing to the economic development of Nigeria.

Speaking on the bilateral relationship between China and Nigeria, the lawmaker said: “We appreciate the Chinese citizens in Nigeria because they have contributed to Nigeria’s economic development. They have been friendly in Nigeria and I am also aware of their industries in Nigeria where our youths are gainfully employed.”

On his part, the chairman of the Commercial Enterprises Association and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, Dr Eric Ni restated China’s commitment to embarking on more corporate social responsibility in Nigeria as they have been doing in the past..

Dr Ni said: “As we celebrate the Chinese New Year,

the opportunities for us to improve the relationship between China and Nigeria combined with cultural exchanges have become crystal clear, It has become our yearly responsibility to support our Nigerian communities and orphanage homes.

“Our support in education has led us to renovate and furnish some primary schools in Lagos, and also aided us in giving out over 200 scholarships to students of both primary and secondary schools, while our support to low-income earning families with food items and cash is something we hold close to our heart. We will never stop to support the communities that host us.”

Some highlights of the new year celebration included a cheque presentation and charity sale for

Bethesda Home for the Blind, fireworks, lucky draws, awards and dances presentation.