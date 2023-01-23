By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare on Monday visited the ailing former Golden Eaglets coach, Sebastian Brodericks Imasuen who is currently recovering from a stroke at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) where he also rendered undisclosed financial support.

The minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Toyin Ibitoye who visited on behalf of the minister stated that Broderick is a national hero who needs all the care he can get to bounce back to good health.

Ibitoye told the wife of the coach, Helen that the minister felt compelled to help the World Cup-winning coach to ensure he gets the best of medication at the UBTH.

Ibitoye said, “The Minister asked me to come to Benin to see Coach Brodericks personally and deliver the message which is between him and the family of the coach.

“I am happy to see that Coach Brodericks is making good progress and the Minister is also elated about this,” he added.

Helen, who thanked the minister for his gesture said her husband was responding to treatment, and called for support from the coach, noting she hopes that Imasuen would continue to respond to treatment

“He is better now compared to when we brought him to the hospital. Hopefully, he can get better and be relocated to another ward to continue treatment. I urge that he get more support as he continues his recovery.