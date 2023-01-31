By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Special Adviser to the Benue state Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Terver Akase says individuals and groups sponsoring smear campaigns or plotting to eliminate his principal must be prepared to contend with the over seven million people of the state.

He noted that the popularity of Governor Samuel Ortom among the people remains his strength and anyone on a mission to hurt him would be resisted by the people.

Speaking yesterday when he featured on a television programme monitored in Makurdi, the Special Adviser pointed out that the enemies of the state who were sponsoring armed herders “have singled out Governor Ortom as their number one enemy and are manufacturing all manner of lies and blackmail to set him up for hatred and attacks.”

He also berated Prof. Yusuf Usman who he said recently vilified the Governor whom he described as ‘irresponsible’ because of his commitment and dogged stance against open grazing in Benue State.

The Adviser noted that the killings in Benue by armed herders had nothing to do with the grazing law of the state stressing that the law was an expression of the wishes and aspirations of the people who unanimously urged Governor Ortom to have it enacted to end the frequent attacks and killings in the state.

While insisting that the attacks were part of the grand agenda to sack communities in the state and occupy the peoples ancestral lands, Mr. Akase said, “long before Ortom became the Governor of Benue State and enacted the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranching Establishment Law in 2017, armed herders had launched 46 attacks on Benue communities including an attack on former Governor, Gabriel Suswam.

“So there is nothing like farmers and herdsmen clashes in Benue State but an occupation agenda where gun wielding herders invade communities and kill people at will.”

He noted that “the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria allows State Governments to enact legislations for the good governance of their states; and agriculture is not on the exclusive legislative list hence Benue’s law was justified.”

On Governor Ortom’s position in the G-5 Governors’ choice of a presidential candidate in the forthcoming elections, the Special Adviser stated that his principal had clearly said that if he were not a PDP member, he would have campaigned for Peter Obi given his disposition and capacity to tackle the security and socio-economic challenges facing the country.