Bright Osemudiamen Prince Okosun

From left: Prince Kelly Udebhulu, Osemudiamen Okosun and Chief Oboh-Macleod.

The 17 years old Spanish-Nigerian striker, Bright Osemudiamen Prince Okosun, has been offered full time professional football contract and moved from the under-18s academy to the senior squad team of Airdrieonians FC in Scotland, United Kingdom.

He established himself as the club’s first choice striker in the under-18s squad with a series of stunning displays with the first team during which his speed, direct running and aggression are notable, especially in someone so young that have proved himself to be a skilful, flexible and effective striker.

According to many fans, Bright is mobile, strong, competitive and with a nose for being in the right place at the right time.

He shows a predator’s instinct in and around the opposition penalty box that could easily translate to first-class level striker these days.

In a recent interview with Sunday Mail in the United Kingdom, he revealed how his trainings with the senior teams has impacted his performances.

He said: “There’s a real gulf between the youth team and the senior team. Everything in these games are faster, you have to think more quickly, read the game in advance.

“And you must always run like the wind if you are to be in top form as a striker.

“On joining the Super Eagles if invited? I will humbly accept to represent Nigeria and make my parents’ desire actualised.”

The Spanish-Nigerian striker, Okosun, was born in Madrid on 26th October 2005 and began his career in Spain at the age of five with Yuncos CD and Getafe CF before moving to Germany, where he played for VFR Fischeln, Fortuna Dusseldorf and KFC Uerdingen.

In the United Kingdom, he played for Summerston YFC in Glasgow (Scotland) before joining the league One team in Scotland, Airdrieonians FC this season 2022/2023.