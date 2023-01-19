..restates commitment to restructuring

By Adeola Badru

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that Southwestern Nigeria will be made the nation’s industrial hub if elected president on February 25.

The former Vice President made the disclosure, while speaking at the PDP Presidential campaign at the historic Mapo Hall in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, yesterday.

Atiku, while appealing to the state to go out enmasse to vote for all PDP candidates in the coming election, however, expressed gratitude to Governor Seyi Makinde for creating the enabling environment and providing the needed support for the peaceful rally.

He said: “South West is going to be a business centre, that’s why in our economic programs, we are committed to making sure that industrialization of the south west is achieved and has the support of the federal government.”

“These is our commitment. There are five major commitments to the people of this country. We must make sure there is unity, we must make sure there is inclusion. Every part of this country will be represented in our government, not like what the APC government is doing.”

“We will also make sure we take control of our security situation so that there is peace, law and order in every part of this country. These are commitments unlike the commitment of the APC in the last seven to eight years. They have failed in every areas of their commitment and you’re all key witnesses.”

“This is an opportunity for you to vote out APC, vote them out completely from top to bottom and replace them with PDP all the way from top to bottom,” Atiku said.

The PDP presidential candidate who is making his fourth attempt at the number one office in the land expressed gratitude to Governor Makinde of Oyo state for providing the enabling environment for the peaceful conduct of the rally.

“Le me use this opportunity to commend Governor Seyi Makinde and the PDP in Oyo State for making sure that this rally is well organised and orchestrated.”

Atiku alleged that the current government at the federal level has failed to restructure the country, despite the fact that the people of the region have been clamouring for it over the years.

He told the audience the type of restructuring he will introduce would give more powers to states and local government areas.

“I will restructure Nigeria. Restructuring of the country will be achieved during my time. By restructuring, we mean giving more powers and autonomy to the states and local government areas.”

“The written of the southwest has been known to agitate for restructuring. By restructuring we mean giving more powers or giving more autonomy to the state.”

“This is one of the five pillars of our programmes to make sure we implement restructuring meaning that we give the state more resources and more powers so that you can develop your respective zones and states. This is our commitment.”

“Again, we are committed to making sure there are no more strikes in our universities. Meaning we will fund our universities, pay our teachers on time so that we don’t have any disruption to academic activities,” Atiku added.

The national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu in his remarks, said the PDP had a great dream for the country which occasioned the birth of PDP as the adopted name for the party noting that the party was gradually bringing the dreams to bear before APC came and disrupted it.

He, however, urged all aggrieved members including the G-5 Governors led by Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike to return to the party to collectively salvage the nation from what he described as misrule of the APC government.

Other notable party stalwarts who spoke at the rally include the chairman of the presidential campaign council (PCC), Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State; Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; Atiku’s wife, Mrs. Titilayo Abubakar, Senator Dino Melaye and former Minister of State for FCT, Jumoke Akinjide, among others.