City suffered a shock League Cup exit as struggling Southampton swept to a 2-0 victory in Wednesday’s quarter-finals.

Pep Guardiola’s side paid the price for a limp display and never recovered after first half goals from Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo at St Mary’s.

City sit second in the Premier League, while Southampton are 26 points below them at the bottom of the table.

But that huge gap wasn’t evident on a wet and windy night on the south coast that Guardiola will want to forget in a hurry.

For the first time in 16 domestic cup quarter-finals, Guardiola had finished as a loser and he could have no complaints about the result.

City’s surprise exit continued a worrying trend of lacklustre performances this season in games Guardiola would expect them to win, a failing that has left the champions trailing five points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League.

Guardiola, who has won the League Cup four times since arriving at City in 2016, will demand an immediate response in Saturday’s crucial Premier League derby against Manchester United.