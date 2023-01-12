…Nab Bandits/Terrorist’s Collaborator with sum of N1.59million meant for Birnin Gwari Terrorist Commander



By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops prosecuting the offensive against the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra/Eastern Security Network in the South East of the country have killed seven IPOB members and arrested six others during operations conducted in Imo, Anambra, Abia and Enugu States.

In an encounter at a checkpoint mounted by IPOB/ESN along Owerri Orlu road in Mbatoli Local Government Area of Imo State, troops neutralized 5 of the criminals and recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 20 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 3 dynamites, 4 AK47 magazines, 2 FN magazine and 2 vehicles among other items.

Confirming the encounter on Thursday, Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami said troop’s in conjunction with other security agencies also raided a suspected Indigenous People of Biafra camp at Obowo and Aboh Mbiase Local Government Area in Imo State, adding however, that the criminals fled on sighting the troops.

“Troops exploited the general area and recovered 3 locally made RPG bombs, 1 locally made RPG tube, 2 AK47 rifles, 2 pump action guns, 30 rounds of 7.62mm special, 58 rounds of MK2 ammo, 9 canisters, 2 AK47 magazines, 2 pump actions cartridges, 1 locally made pistol, 1 dane gun, 3 pairs of combat boots, 11 vests, 2 vehicles and 7 mobile phones among other items.

“On the same day, troops acted on credible information on the convergence of Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network criminals and raided a hotel along Okigwe-Umahia in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State and arrested 16 suspected criminals.

“Troops searched the general area and recovered 2 locally made pump action guns, 2 locally made pistol, 1 brownie pistol, 2 MK2 magazines and other sundry items.

In the battle against bandits/terrorists, Danmadami said troops apprehended a terrorists collaborator at Madachi in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State at a check point with sum of One Million Five Hundred and Ninety Thousand Naira (N1,590,000).

On interrogation, “the suspect revealed that he was sent by one Nasiru, a notorious terrorist on the wanted list of security agents, responsible for the killing of several locals in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State”.

“Troops conducted operations around Tungan Rafin Toba village in Birnin Gwari Local Government area and had encounter with terrorists on motorcycles. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 2 terrorists and recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 51 rounds of 7.62mm special, 4 AK47 riles magazines, 5 mobile phones, motorcycles and the sum of Two Hundred and Six thousand Naira (N206,000) among other items.

“Between 7 and 8 January 2023 troops conducted dawn attack at terrorists crossing points in Sunke and Gado forest in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State. In these operations troops neutralized 10 terrorists, recovered 8 AK47 rifles, 1 FN rifle, 1 PKT machine gun, 1 RPG bombs, 137 rounds of PKT ammunition, 48 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 2 FN rifle magazines, 12 mobile phones, 1 Toyota Corolla car, 13 motorcycles among others items.

“Equally, troops in conjunction with the Nigerian Police conducted operations in Magama area in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State. Following the encounter, 2 terrorists were neutralized while 2 AK47 rifles and 3 magazines loaded with 90 rounds of 7.62mm special and 2 mobile phones among other items were recovered.

“Troop’s also raided identified terrorists hideout behind Olam Farms along Kaduna highway in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and recovered 1 pump action rifle, 2 motorcycles, 4 mobile phones and sum of One Hundred and Ten Thousand Naira (N110,000.00) after the criminal’s fled.

In the FCT, “troops conducted a follow-up operation following the arrest of a terrorist on 29 December 2022 at Kawuri forest in Bwari Area Council of the FCT and recovered 3 burnt AK 47 rifles, 5 burnt AK 47 magazines and some exploded rounds as result of bush buning in the forest”.

In the South-South,troops of Operation Delta Safe in the conduct of Operation Octopus Grip discovered and destroyed several illegal refining sites, equipment’s and petroleum products as well as apprehended some suspected criminals.

“Consequently, troops discovered and destroyed several illegal refining sites, 1,075 cooking ovens, 343 storage tanks, 154 dugout pits and 28 wooden boats.

“Troops also recovered 2 barge, 7 tankers, 56 cars, 12 pumping machines, 1 outboard engine, 1 speedboat, 1 tug boat, 7 motorcycles and 1 tricycle.

“Additionally, troops recovered 854,500 litres of crude oil, 1,055,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil and 2,000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine, 1 AK47 rifle while 19 suspected economic saboteurs were also arrested.

“It is worthy of mentoring that crude oil and products worth the sum of N810.95million were denied oil thieves. All recovered items and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action

“Equally, the air component of Operation Delta Safe conducted air interdiction operation over Okomabio, identified as illegal refining site which was observed to be active with white and blue coloured makeshift tents. The location was targeted and bombarded with several illegal refining equipment destroyed thereby deterring oil thieves from operating within the Niger Delta region of the country.”