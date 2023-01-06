By Ada Osadebe

Sony and Honda have showcased a brand-new electric vehicle named, Afeela which looks like a midsized sedan.

The vehicle was driven on stage at CES 2023 on Wednesday.

The Sony sensors on its Afeela-branded electric car can detect objects around the vehicle as well as detecting the driver’s condition.

Afeela as over 40 sensors, including cameras, radar, ultrasonic, and lidar, will be embedded all over the exterior of vehicle, enhancing its ability to detect objects and drive autonomously.

According to Mizuno, Afeela will attempt to embody three main themes, including autonomy, augmentation, and affinity.

“Afeela represents our concept of an interactive relationship where people feel the sensation of interactive mobility and where mobility can detect and understand people and society by utilizing sensing and AI technologies,” Yasuhide Mizuno, Sony Honda Mobility chief executive said.

Read Also

FA Cup: Third Round — Top fixtures

It’s time to reject moneybag politicians, they brought us to poverty – Peter Obi

“For the design, we are taking an approach that aims to set new value standards for mobility as we evolve automotive design to focus not only driving dynamics and performance, but also on software networks and interfaces.”

The concept that Sony first introduced at CES three years ago was not much like the prototype that was revealed on stage. Instead, it was a sedan with a high-gloss black roof, a light bar across the front, and an enclosed grille.

Some of the more intriguing exterior elements included black hubcaps and a light accent over the wheel wells. The Afeela prototype was compared by a number of onlookers as a cross between the Porsche 911 and the Lucid Air.