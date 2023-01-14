By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

ANAMBRA State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has taken over as the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA).

He takes over from the immediate past governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano, who has now been dropped as the national leader.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party elected Soludo during its meeting in Awka through a voice vote.

The certificate was formally presented to Governor Soludo by the National Chairman of the Party, Ozonkpu Victor Oye in the presence of all the NEC members

Speaking after receiving the certificate, Soludo said he was humbled, adding that he felt the weight of history..

Describing APGA as a coalition of all progressives in the country, the governor said: . “I feel the weight of our fore-bearers and those who have sacrificed their lives to ensure the survival of this great party.

“There was a grand progressive alliance in the first and second republics that included the UPN, PRP, NPP, and others.

“All the progressives have dispersed throughout this republic. APGA is a 21-year-old political party that was the first to be registered with the word ‘progressives’ in its name.

“All progressives call APGA home. It’s a history with two leaders, and I’m honored to be the third.

“I must pay tribute to my predecessors, Late Sir Chukwuemeka Ojukwu of blessed memory, the first national leader of APGA, Chief Willie Obiano, my immediate predecessor as the APGA’s second leader, and here I am.

“I pledge to work every day with all of you, our thronging members, so that all progressives in Nigeria will know that APGA is their home.

“APGA is the third largest political party in Nigeria and will grow from strength to strength. When the country is ready, APGA will be there to provide the true progressivism that Nigeria craves.

“APGA has the potential to make Nigeria the world’s largest black nation. APGA has the potential to expand its domain in Nigeria. We have representation in the Governorship, House of Representatives, and National House of Assembly.

“We have a responsibility to work very hard to maintain and expand our pace.

“This great party has my personal commitment. I came to this platform after many thoughtful years, and I read the party’s constitution and manifesto. It is the first political party to pledge support for true federalism.

“APGA is still the road map to a better Nigeria. I will uphold this party’s principles and ethics.

“Because our motto is, “leave no one behind,” our policies and programmes are centered on the people.

” APGA promotes competitiveness, competence, and a unified Nigeria. APGA will win in the coming months, and then the real work will begin. We will run for every office in the country and, by God’s grace, we will win.

“I must commend APGA’s outstanding leadership, particularly in difficult circumstances. This leadership you have demonstrated will benefit future generations of APGA supporters. We must work hard to preserve our party’s name and greatness”.

In his speech, Oye said APGA has made tremendous progress, adding that the party met all the goals it set for 2022.

“We met the criteria for uploading data from ward to national level. APGA candidates, produced a list of officers, and completed the exercise in 21 days.

“APGA was the first political party to meet the INEC deadline prior to the opening of our functional ICT center with 55 ports in 2019.

“I can monitor the uploading of party agents in real time on my phone,” he said.