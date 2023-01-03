Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra on Tuesday condemned recent killings in parts of the state.

Soludo was reacting to killings in Okpuno in Awka South Local Government Area and Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that four youths identified as Onyiebo Okoye, Kenechukwu Okeke, Jude Ebenezar and Obinna Maduka were killed in Okpuno community on Jan.1.

The President General of Obosi town, Chief Ike Okolo, was shot dead at a petrol station on Jan. 2.

Soludo, who described the killings as cult-related, assured that the culprits would be apprehended and made to face the law.

Mr Christian Aburime, Press Secretary to the Governor, reported him as saying that the perpetrators would be apprehended and decisively dealt with, even if they have ran out of town.

He said Anambra had enjoyed the best Christmas ever in decades with a new system of traffic control put in place by the government, Anambra Youth Volunteers and the Anambra State Traffic Management Agency.

Soludo called on the state residents to go about their normal duties and enjoy the season as the challenges were isolated cases which would be nipped in the bud soon.(NAN)