By Evelyn Usman

FOLLOWING the killing of a female lawyer, Mrs. Bolanle Raheem, by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, on December 25, 2022, and other shootings, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Police Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, yesterday, redeployed all policemen, including the Divisional Police Officer of the Ajiwe Police Division, Ajah, in Lagos.

Consequently, a new Divisional Police Officer, CSP Adolf Ogwu, has been deployed to the division, with a charge to sanitise it and avoid a repeat of unprofessional conduct by policemen.

In an apparent adherence to the directive, Ogwu commenced the demolition of shanties around the police station where policemen usually hung out to drink.

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the redeployment on his Twitter handle.

Hundeyin said: “We encourage Lagos residents to, as usual, say something when they see something, as this would translate to a better policing experience for all. Remember, security is everyone’s business.”