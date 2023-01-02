.

By Evelyn Usman

All policemen, including the Divisional Police Officer at the Ajiwe Police Division, Ajah, have been transferred by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Abiodun Alabi.

The move came on the heels of the killing of the 41-year-old pregnant lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, in the Ajah area of Lagos, on December 25, 2022, and that of another man a week earlier.

Consequently, a new Divisional Police Officer, CSP Adolf Ogwu, has been deployed to the division with a charge to sanitise it and avoid a repeat of unprofessional conduct by policemen.

In an apparent adherence to the directive, Ogwu commenced the demolition of shanties around the police station where policemen usually hung out to drink.

A spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the transfer on his Twitter handle.

He said policemen from other divisions were deployed to Ajiwe to replace those transferred.

Hundenyin, therefore, appealed to Lagos residents to always avail Police authorities with information on the excesses of policemen.

According to him, “we encourage Lagos residents to, as usual, say something when they see something, as this would translate to a better policing experience for all. Remember, security is everyone’s business”.