By Victoria Ojeme

The Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Nanah Opiah, says skill acquisition and vocational training remained top priorities of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Opiah said this at the inauguration of UNESCO supported pilot school sewing championship 2022/2023 project at the Women Model Skills Centre, Government Secondary School, Abuja.

He said that the Federal Government was putting in place necessary mechanisms to ensure that the youth acquired relevant skills and vocational training that would help them and the nation in general.

“Nigeria stands at risk of being left behind if her youths are not exposed to future opportunities in exploring their environment.

“It is for this reason that the Federal Ministry of Education and its Parastatals and Agencies as well as Development Partners have been working collaboratively towards a paradigm shift in our educational architecture.

“There is a major focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). These areas of focus are prioritized in the Ministry’s Ministerial Strategic Plan (MSP, Pillar 3), Education 2030 Agenda, Ministerial Mandate, Medium Term National Development Plan, and other relevant policy documents.”

Also speaking, the Executive Director of Ladi Memorial Foundation (LMF), Osikoya Rosemary Ojochenemi stressed the importance of skill acquisition and vocational training for the youth.

She said that accompanied with skill acquisition and vocational training for young adults, sensitisation and advocacy also played major roles in ensuring the youths get gainfully employed jobs.

Ojochenemi further stated that the targeted beneficiaries were young adults aged 12-20 years in both formal learning centers (JSS and SSS) and out-of-school youths or learners in non-formal learning centers in Abuja.

The event was graced by the presence of the Bangladesh High Commissioner, Police Officers’ Wives Association, and many other dignitaries.