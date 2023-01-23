By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Abbey Toyyib Elias popularly known as Skiibii has finally responded to allegations levelled against him by his ex-girlfriend Dorcas Fapson.

Recall that on Sunday, Dorcas Fapson had accused her ex-boyfriend of stealing some valuables from her.

Dorcas made this known in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, where she claimed that she and her lover, whose name she kept secret, had taken a trip to Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Dorcas said her phone, laptop, Rolex Watch, cards, cash and more valuables were stolen from her.

She also claimed that she suspected it was her ex-lover because, after the incident, he wore a watch that was stolen from the trip.

Dorcas further stated that all the photos and videos they took together on the trip were deleted on her Snapchat, adding that he was the only one who knew her password.

Reacting to her revelation, Skiibii’s management issued a press release where they refuted the claims of him stealing from her.

He claimed that due to her declaration that she would not be present for his birthday, Dorcas allegedly paid for the trip as a birthday gift, according to Skiibii.

The singer had also reserved a different villa for them to stay in, and he covered all of the related costs.

Skiibii further disclosed that he had upgraded Dorcas iPhone and previously purchased her a MacBook Pro laptop, which she did not bring on the trip.

He added that the new watch he ordered through Larry Gaga was the one Dorcas Fapson saw on him.

