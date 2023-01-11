By Gabriel Olawale

SignalADoc and the Ekiti State Ministry of Health & Human Services are partnering to use SignalADoc VSM application to measure vital signs of patients in selected general hospitals all over Ekiti State starting from January 10, 2023. Thousands of patients living in Ekiti will benefit from this partnership.



The Honourable Commissioner for Health & Human services; Dr. Oyebanji Filani while launching the pilot study on the use of SignalADoc AI-enabled vital signs monitoring in Ekiti State earlier today stated that he looks forward to the result of the pilot study of the SignalADoc VSM application which would inform the State’s policy direction.



The CEO of SignalADoc, Mr. Osagie Omokaro disclosed that the company is excited to partner with the Ekiti State Ministry of Health & Human Services to create awareness about hypertension through use of the SignalADoc VSM application and he looks forward to a successful partnership.



Millions of Nigerians are known to be hypertensive and use of this application will create awareness about Hypertension & other non-communicable diseases and also help prevent high blood pressure among adults in Ekiti State.



SignalADoc is a telehealth platform that provides patients with call, chat & video access to see certified Healthcare Professionals from Multi-disciplinary specialties in minutes via their mobile phone, device or tablet.

SignalADoc has a solution on its App called the Vital Sign Monitor (VSM) application. It uses an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solution for contactless vital signs monitoring service. This facial recognition technology measures a user’s health vital signs by analyzing a video feed using reflected light from the user’s face and it can be conducted remotely via mobile devices. The vital signs that can be captured via the SignalADoc VSM application include Blood Pressure (BP), Heart Rate (HR), Respiration Rate (RR), Oxygen Saturation (SpO2), and Stress level which can also be derived from Heart Rate Variability (HRV).

Ekiti State Ministry of Health & Human Services has greatly improved the health indices of Ekiti people in the last 2 years and the Ministry is also an institution at the forefront of using technology to tackle non communicable diseases which are on the rise in the society.

Ekiti State which is widely known as the fountain of knowledge continues to advance innovations to improve the health of Ekiti people and Nigeria at large.