By Godfrey Bivbere

SIFAX Inland Container Terminal, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has recorded 8,736 hours of zero lost time to injury (LTI) during operations at the terminal.

This was disclosed by Mr. Paul Linden, Managing Director, SIFAX Inland Container Terminal, during the company’s Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Week held recently.

According to Linden, after a few minor accidents recorded during the company’s first year of operations between 2020 and 2021, the terminal’s management did a thorough review and evaluation of its health and safety processes and procedures with a view to minimizing accidents in the terminal.

In a statement issued by the Group Head, Corporate Communications of Sifax, Muyiwa Akande, Linden was quoted as saying: “The terminal is glad to announce that we recorded zero accidents in the 2022 business year. This is a good one for us and we will improve on this in the coming years. I must applaud our HSE team for the thorough job of making sure that all staff and visitors comply with the policies of the terminal. Through their efforts we can roll out the drum to celebrate one year injury free work place. A special thank you to all our staff for their cooperation too”.

Mr. Godwin Okoyeaniche, Head of HSE, SIFAX ICT explained that the terminal was able to achieve this feat due to collaborative efforts of all stakeholders. “We are celebrating the 2022 HSE Week to appreciate all our stakeholders for their support towards helping us achieve a zero LTI this year. We promise that the New Year 2023 will bring more possibilities for us all”, he said.