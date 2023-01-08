.

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party has dismissed a social media report alleging that it was yet to submit polling agents for over 90,000 units located mainly in core northern states and the middle belt.

It said the report was not only false but part of a carefully orchestrated propaganda script written and disseminated by the opposition to cast the party in bad light before the voting public.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Spokesperson of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Yunusa Tanko, in Abuja, on Sunday.

He said the party’s agents were fully on the ground across the 36 states of the federation including Abuja noting that they were fully prepared to superintend over the push by well-meaning Nigerians to change the narrative for good.

Tanko said, “The attention of the Labour Party Presidential campaign council, (LPPCC) has been drawn to yet another deceitful information circulating in the social media to the effect that our party has not submitted agents for 90,000 Polling Units in North Central, Northeast and Northwest.

“We see this as yet another propaganda from the opposition to bring our rising influence down and deceive the electorate in an election year.

“We have volunteers all over the country that surpass even the number of agents required for each Polling booth so the issue of not being able to supply agents for 90,000 units is a complete fallacy designed by the enemies of progress in Nigeria.

“INEC gave a window of up to January 20th for political parties to submit their list of agents for the elections and as such cannot at this time raise concerns about any political Party not being able to submit enough agents.

“The Labour Party has a task force on the recruitment and selection of agents headed by our presidential candidate H.E. Peter Obi himself and his Vice, Datti, the National Chairman and the National Secretary of the party are all members of that committee.

“LPPCC is investigating the source of this propaganda because we know it is not definitely from the INEC.

“We appeal to the Obedient family and the teeming supporters of our party to disregard the deceitful information and focus on the collection of their PVCs which are our collective weapons to dislodge the enemies of our dear country.

“Opposition gimmicks to weaken the resolved minds of Nigerians to Vote Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed into power this year will not fly. “