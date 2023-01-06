By Godwin Oritse

THE management of Maritime Media Limited, Publishers of Shipping World Magazine, has concluded plans to host the Nigerian Maritime industry in celebration to mark its 25th anniversary of reporting the industry.

In a statement, Chief Executive Officer of the Maritime Media, Elder Asu Beks, said that as at the time the security contract awarded to Tompolo was announced in August 2022, it generated so much opposition that virtually every state and non-state actors became interested in the said pipeline security contract.

According to Asu Beks, “The contract is an endorsement of Tompolo’s track-record in the provision of maritime and oil and gas surveillance and security services, and is already yielding results with the uncovering of illegal refineries, conduit pipelines and tapping points across the Niger Delta region.

“From August 2022 when the Federal Government approved the oil pipelines surveillance and protection initiative, Tompolo’s patriotic zeal and commitment to restoring sanity to Nigeria’s oil industry has seen the discovery of over 58 illegal pipelines and tapping points”.